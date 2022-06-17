Steph Curry Explains Why This NBA Title "Hits Different"

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 16, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again after winning their fourth title in eight years last night. But for newly-minted Finals MVP Steph Curry, this one hits differently.

Speaking to the media after the win, Curry could hardly contain his excitement. But after settling down a little bit, he explained why this one was different from the others.

Curry said that overcoming the adversity of the last three years combined with significant roster changes made this one special. He offered special praise to Andrew Wiggins and the younger players for believing that they could get the job done.

"This one hits different for sure. With the last three years, what it's been like, from injuries to the changing of the guard on the roster, Wiggs coming through, our young guys carrying the belief that we could get back to the stage and win... and now we've got four championships... it's special."

That's to say almost nothing of Steph Curry himself, who finally had the kind of NBA Finals performance he hoped for in his first five appearances.

Curry averaged over 31 points a game during the Finals, scoring at least 29 points in five of their six games.

For his efforts, he won his first Finals MVP Award - allowing him to finally end the narrative that he doesn't come up big in the Finals.

Was this Finals win the best of the Warriors' four in the Steph Curry era?