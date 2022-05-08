Steph Curry Has Brutally Honest Admission On Ja Morant's Injury

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks on the court at a break in play against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The story of Game 3 wasn't the Warriors' 30-point blowout of the Grizzlies Saturday night, but instead the concern surrounding Ja Morant's knee.

Memphis' superstar left the game at about the five-minute mark in the fourth, with a visible limp, after his knee was knee was grabbed at in a halfcourt trap scenario.

After the game, Morant implied in a since-deleted tweet that Golden State's Jordan Poole "broke the code." But, Warriors star Steph Curry isn't buying it.

It's unfortunate that's a conversation right now. Obviously nobody wants to see anybody get hurt. But, there's nothing malicious about what Jordan [Poole] did. There's no comparison to what Dillon [Brooks] did or what Draymond... nothing in that vein.

It’s not a joking matter that Ja’s hurt. But all the rest of it is just total BS. ... Y'all remember that term they came up with 'Hot Stove content?' That's what it felt like. Keep it movin'...

Curry and the Warriors took a 2-1 lead in the series with the win. They'll look to defend homecourt once again on Monday night.

If Ja Morant isn't able to go in Game 4, it should be noted that the Grizzlies went 19-2 in the regular season without their PG in the regular season.