Steph Curry Joined An Exclusive Group With Game 4 Performance

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Steph Curry may only be 6-foot-2 but he put himself in rare air with his 43-point outburst on Friday night to keep the Warriors championship hopes alive.

With his spectacular performance, the two-time MVP became just the third player in NBA history to score 40-plus in a Finals game at age 34 or older. Joining LeBron James and Michael Jeffrey Jordan.

Curry demoralized Boston's outstanding defense with cold-blooded makes and borderline ludicrous shot-making.

He finished the night 14-26 from the floor including seven three-pointers and 10 rebounds. With those boards, Curry also became just the fifth guard in NBA history to record 40 points and double-digit rebounds in the Finals.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called Curry's Game 4 display "stunning." And after the game, Steph acknowledged how much Friday's game meant to his team's chances.

"It means everything knowing the sense of urgency we had to have tonight to win on the road and keep some life in the series, get home-court advantage back and try to create some momentum our way," Curry told reporters after the game.

Steph and the Warriors return to The Bay Monday for a huge Game 5 at Chase Center.