Steph Curry Makes His Opinion On Jordan Poole Very Clear

Late Wednesday night, a report emerged suggesting Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and teammate Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation.

Following the altercation, Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes said the fight stemmed from Jordan Poole's "behavior."

"Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension," Haynes reported on Wednesday.

On Thursday afternoon, Warriors star Steph Curry made it clear that report was not true. "There was nothing that warranted the situation yesterday," Curry told reporters today.

Curry added that he hates receiving questions about Poole's attitude as a result of the reports surfacing from the fight. "It's not fair to JP," he said.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Green apologized for his actions and that punishment for the star player would be handled "internally."