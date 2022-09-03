Steph Curry Names The Only Other NBA Team He'd Want To Play For Besides Warriors

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 8, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Steph Curry has been a loyal member of the Golden State Warriors organization since he was selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 draft.

Earlier this week, the NBA superstar received his college degree and was inducted into the Davidson Hall of Fame. He also became the first player in Davidson basketball history to have his No. 30 retired, and became one of three people to receive a key to the city of Charlotte.

Clearly Curry has a great deal of reverence for his alma mater and the community around it.

During his key to the city acceptance speech, the eight-time NBA All-Star gave a glimmer of hope to Hornets fans — hinting at a theoretical return to North Carolina. .

“This honor and this award -- I’ve always said I want to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means to me,” Curry said. “The experiences, the teammates and the journey from then on, everybody ask me, ‘Oh you don’t want to play one year for the [Charlotte] Hornets and come back?’

“... I’m not making any promises. All I would say is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it. That’s all I can say about that.”

Curry has deep ties to the Hornets organization. His father, Dell Curry, played in Charlotte for 10 seasons from 1988-98.

Fresh off his fourth NBA title with the Warriors, Curry isn't leaving Golden State anytime soon. But could the 34-year-old point guard ride off into the sunset with his hometown team when it's time for his career to come to a close?