Steph Curry Not Happy With Reporter's Question After NBA Title

NBA legacy watchers view Steph Curry's Finals MVP as the final major accomplishment that the all-time great sharpshooter needed to check off his list.

Curry, while no doubt thrilled to claim the award, was less concerned about that individual accolade.

With the first question in his postgame press conference, a reporter asked Curry what it means to finally get over that Finals MVP hump.

Curry slammed his hands on the table in excitement and said "Forget that! We're champs!"

"Why do you start with that question? We've got four championships," he added.

After talking about his team's journey to No. 4, Curry eventually gave a nod to the Finals MVP trophy sitting on the table next to him.

"Finally got that bad boy," he said.

Curry's first Finals MVP trophy was well deserved. He averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game, including a massive 43-point, 10 rebound contest in Game 4.

The Finals MVP sure is sweet, but that fourth ring on his finger clearly means much more.