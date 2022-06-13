Wild Rumor About Steph Curry's Parents Goes Viral During NBA Finals

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 12: (L-R) Dell and Sonya Curry, parents of Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors sit with his wife Ayesha Curry in the stands during Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Fans couldn't help but notice Steph Curry's parents attending Game 4 of the NBA Finals with with other people Friday.

Dell and Sonya Curry reportedly split last August after both accused the other of cheating.

Sonya was reportedly spotted with former NFL tight end Steven Johnson, while former NBAer Dell could be seen with new girlfriend, reportedly Nikki Smith.

However, after a photo surfaced of Johnson and Smith in a family photo, rumors began swirling that the two couples had known each other for years, and ended up swapping significant others.

After Steph's 43-point performance to keep the Warriors title hopes alive, Golden State's superstar hugged his mom and fist-bumped Johnson, while Dell cheered on from the crowd with Smith under his wing.

Sonya and Dell had been married since the late 80s and share three children, two of which are in the NBA.

They announced their divorce last year with a joint statement.

“We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward,” a joint statement read.

Curry has admitted it's a challenge to share moments with his parents as individuals, compared to what it was like before.

“I had to make sure I was in that moment with both of them separately and this wasn’t just this whole kind of thing,” Curry said after breaking a 3-point record in an interview with The Ringer. “That is how I choose to approach that. Because it is challenging."

It'll be interesting to see how the couples dynamic plays out in Game 5.

Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals is set to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. The game will air on ABC.