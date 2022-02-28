The Spun

Steph Curry Pregame Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Warriors point guard Steph Curry warming up.PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Steph Curry is arguably better at shooting a basketball than anyone else in sports is at the thing they do best.

The Golden State Warriors star point guard proved that once again on Sunday night.

Prior to Sunday night’s Warriors vs. Mavericks game on ESPN, a video of Curry warming up went viral on social media.

It’s ridiculous.

It’s mesmerizing to watch.

A week ago, Curry was mesmerizing everyone in the NBA All-Star Game. One week later, he’s doing it again, this time in warmups (and the game).

The Warriors and the Mavericks are underway on ESPN.

