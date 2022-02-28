Steph Curry is arguably better at shooting a basketball than anyone else in sports is at the thing they do best.

The Golden State Warriors star point guard proved that once again on Sunday night.

Prior to Sunday night’s Warriors vs. Mavericks game on ESPN, a video of Curry warming up went viral on social media.

It’s ridiculous.

It’s mesmerizing to watch.

Steph Curry didn't hit the rim once during this pre-game warmup drill 💦pic.twitter.com/8BC9ohcqk6 — Steph Curry Nation (@StephNationCP) February 28, 2022

Steph Curry is an 👽 pic.twitter.com/LfhGNQhmcH — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) February 28, 2022

Lmao this is dumb https://t.co/TZyxxxZKjS — feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) February 28, 2022

Brb hammering Steph Curry Over 24.5 pts (-120) 💦😳 pic.twitter.com/TpPp5TqbsJ — Covers (@Covers) February 28, 2022

A week ago, Curry was mesmerizing everyone in the NBA All-Star Game. One week later, he’s doing it again, this time in warmups (and the game).

y’all knew this but Steph is RIDICULOUS 🤯#NBATopShotThis pic.twitter.com/BFWSI17Rki — NBA Top Shot (@nbatopshot) February 28, 2022

The Warriors and the Mavericks are underway on ESPN.