Look: Steph Curry Reacts To Warriors Taking James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors, after major injuries to Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, wound up with the No. 2 pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Wednesday night, they selected James Wiseman, who played at Memphis during his one year in college.

Wiseman’s college career wasn’t all that eventful, at least on the court. Wiseman played in just three games for the Tigers due to NCAA eligibility issues and later a decision to declare for the NBA Draft before the season ended. As a result, he hasn’t played in any kind of official game since December of 2019.

Upon hearing the news, Curry took to Instagram with a cool photo. Apparently Wiseman visited the Warriors’ facility back in 2018 and got to take a picture with Curry and the NBA championship trophy.

“Hilarious picture from 2018 …welcome to the Bay and to #dubnation @bigticket_j13. Let’s get it!”

Many wondered if Golden State would trade the pick to fill out its roster around Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green. But in the end, it looks like the Warriors decided to take a shot on Wiseman instead.

Earlier Wednesday night, the Warriors announced that Thompson had suffered a lower leg injury during practice. Perhaps that fact led the Warriors to keep the pick.

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how Wiseman fits into the Warriors’ system. If Thompson’s injury isn’t as bad as many fear, they could be a favorite in the Western Conference this year.