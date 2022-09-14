Steph Curry Reveals He Regrets Not Boycotting NBA Game

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts late in the game against the Toronto Raptors during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Warriors guard Steph Curry has changed the game of basketball on the floor, but one of his biggest regrets is taking it during Game 4 in the first round of the 2014 Western Conference Playoffs.

It's before that game that then-Clippers owner Donald Sterling was found using racial slurs on tape, prompting the Clips and Dubs to threaten to boycott the game before agreeing to an on-court display prior to tip-off.

However, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Curry says that what they did still doesn't sit right with him.

"One of my biggest regrets is not boycotting the game," the four-time NBA champ told the publication. "That was a moment to leverage beyond anything we probably could have said.

Per the Mercury News, the teams discussed the idea of a boycott again in Game 5, but commissioner Adam Silver swooped in and banned Sterling for life, fining him $2.5 million and forcing him to sell the team.

"It would have been our only chance to make a statement in front of the biggest audience that we weren't going to accept anything but the maximum punishment," Curry said at the time. "We would deal with the consequences later but we were not going to play."

The Clippers went on to win the series in seven games, but that's not what Curry thinks about when he looks back on 2014.