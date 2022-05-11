Steph Curry Reveals His 3-Word Plan For Tonight

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Steph Curry is ready to rock for Wednesday night's playoff showdown between the Warriors and Grizzlies.

If the Warriors win, they'll advance to another Western Conference Final. If the Grizzlies win, they'll force a Game 6 back in California on Friday.

Curry was asked what the plan was for the Warriors to win this game and all he needed was three words.

"Whoop that Trick. That is our game plan," Curry said.

In other words, he wants his team to whoop the Grizzlies' butts.

Memphis will have to force a Game 6 without the services of JA Morant. Morant is out for the rest of the series after he suffered a knee injury in Game 3.

Morant has been sensational in these playoffs for the Grizzlies as he's scored 30+ points in all three games he's played against the Warriors. He also had 20+ points in three of the Grizzlies' six playoff games against the Pelicans in the first round.

Game 5 will tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET.