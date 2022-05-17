Steph Curry Reveals What He Wrote His College Thesis About

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks on the court at a break in play against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter during Game Four of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 24, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry is a seven-time All-NBA honoree and two-time MVP with three championships. Now he's also a college graduate.

After 13 seasons in the NBA, Curry received his Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology at Davidson College. While he was too busy leading the Golden State Warriors to the Western Conference Finals to walk the aisle, he's part of the class of 2022 after completing his final semester's coursework.

Per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports, Curry wrote his final thesis paper on advancing gender equity through sports.

The guard may have a bit more insight on the topic than the average undergrad student. Curry and his wife, Ayesha, launched a scholarship endowment for women's athletics at Davidson last year.

He explained that there's "a long way to go toward true equity," citing reports of Division I college athletics departments spending twice as much on men's programs than on women's sports.

"Davidson college is where it all started for me, and it no doubt prepared me for leadership and service," Curry said last August. "I’m forever grateful for the unwavering support from the entire Davidson community. The reason I am who I am today is also because of strong, powerful women that have poured into my life all these years. Now as the father of two girls, I want them to grow up without any boundaries on their futures."

According to Janie McCauley of the Associated Press, the two-time scoring champ also received an assist from his teammates when writing another paper on tattoos.

After earning his degree, Curry will look to guide Golden State back to the NBA Finals in an upcoming showdown with the Dallas Mavericks.