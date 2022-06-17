Steph Curry Says 1 NFL Star Inspired His Ring Celebration

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

As his fourth NBA title win and first Finals MVP win began to sink in, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry had an interesting way of celebrating it.

Curry could be seen pointing to his finger to indicate a ring as the festivities began. After getting his trophy, he was asked about the celebration.

The newly-minted Finals MVP credited Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald with his ring celebration. Donald made a similar gesture when the Rams won Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals a few months back.

"Shout out to Aaron Donald for giving me some inspiration for that celebration," Curry said. "I felt that in the moment. It might have been a little early though..."

Fans are already giving Aaron Donald props for inspiring Steph Curry with that celebration. Some are saying it might catch on as a new celebration that everyone uses.

In both cases, the ring celebration was used to mark what was effectively the end to narratives around the people using them.

For Aaron Donald, it was finally winning a Super Bowl after years of struggling to put it all together.

For Steph Curry, it was finally cementing himself as the elite of the elite with his own signature NBA Finals moment.

Now there's only one question left to ask: Which of the two athletes did the ring celebration better?