Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha were booed during Saturday’s all-star festivities in Cleveland.

Curry was simply promoting his new game show titled About Last Night during a break in the action but heard it from the crowd.

Had Curry’s Warriors not eliminated the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals three out of four years, perhaps he wouldn’t have been booed. Heck, the boos could’ve been louder if the Warriors didn’t blow a 3-1 series lead in 2016.

The NBA world wasn’t surprised that Curry and his wife got booed.

the whole arena is currently boo’in steph & ayesha curry. peak cleveland. — gabb goudy (@gabbgoudy) February 20, 2022

The NBA thinking Cleveland fans would enjoy seeing an extended advertisement for a show featuring Steph and Ayesha Curry was certainly a choice. — Guardians of The Land (@OurCLEGuardians) February 20, 2022

With the actual All-Star game on Sunday, it’s highly likely that he’ll get booed again when he’s introduced to the crowd.

Both the Cavs and Warriors have also been stellar this season and there’s a chance both teams could meet again in the NBA Finals.

Cleveland is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference at 35-23, while Golden State is second in the Western Conference at 42-17.