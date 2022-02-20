The Spun

Steph Curry, Wife Ayesha Booed Heavily: NBA Fans React

Steph and Ayesha Curry pose for a photo.OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 01: (L-R) NBA Player Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Ayesha Curry attend the "Stephen Vs The Game" Facebook Watch Preview at 16th Street Station on April 1, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha were booed during Saturday’s all-star festivities in Cleveland.

Curry was simply promoting his new game show titled About Last Night during a break in the action but heard it from the crowd.

Had Curry’s Warriors not eliminated the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals three out of four years, perhaps he wouldn’t have been booed. Heck, the boos could’ve been louder if the Warriors didn’t blow a 3-1 series lead in 2016.

The NBA world wasn’t surprised that Curry and his wife got booed.

With the actual All-Star game on Sunday, it’s highly likely that he’ll get booed again when he’s introduced to the crowd.

Both the Cavs and Warriors have also been stellar this season and there’s a chance both teams could meet again in the NBA Finals.

Cleveland is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference at 35-23, while Golden State is second in the Western Conference at 42-17.

