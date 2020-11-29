Steph Curry’s Message For Nate Robinson Is Going Viral

Nate Robinson had the support of the NBA players community behind him when he took on Jake Paul in a boxing match on Saturday night.

Unfortunately for Robinson, that support didn’t do him any good inside of the ring.

Robinson was dominated by the controversial YouTube star on Saturday night. Paul, 23, knocked out Robinson, 36, in the second round of the fight.

It didn’t look good.

Jake Paul knocks out Nate Robinson 😱 pic.twitter.com/nIrzB90t92 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 29, 2020

Robinson posted a message on Twitter before his fight on Saturday.

“Tonight I’m fighting for my brothers in the NBA, athletes across the world, and most importantly my children,” he tweeted.

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry appreciated the message. He showed his support for Robinson on Twitter.

“Let’s go Nate,” he wrote. “Hold it down.

Robinson replied: “Gonna shock the world bro.”

Gonna shock the world bro. — Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) November 28, 2020

That he did, just not in the way people expected. Most fans expected the fight between Robinson and Paul to be a close one, likely going the distance. But that did not happen.

Curry’s post-fight message to Paul is going viral.

“I see no lies,” he tweeted.

I see no lies — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

The tweet has already been retweeted more than 7,000 times and liked more than 30,000 times in less than 15 minutes.

At least Robinson is doing numbers on social media…