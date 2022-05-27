Steph Curry's Old Message Is Going Viral Today

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up before their game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 8, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Golden State Warriors are heading back to the NBA Finals after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5. Their return has some people harkening back to something Curry said just last year.

Following their elimination in the play-in round last season, Curry lamented not being able to reach the playoffs. But he warned that teams "don't want to see us next year" - a prediction that proved correct.

"It was a special year (2020-21) all things considered. It's been a new experience for me, Draymond, Loon. We'll try to make the most of it... so everyone makes the right strides. Take advantage of the summer. They don't want to see us next year."

Curry's words proved prophetic. After winning just 54-percent of their games last season, the Warriors went 53-29 this past season.

As a result, Curry's message from last year has gone viral this morning:

The Golden State Warriors entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed against the No. 6 Denver Nuggets and MVP Nikola Jokic. But Jokic couldn't lead the Nuggets to more than one win as the Warriors won the series in five games.

Up next were Memphis Grizzlies and while an injury to Ja Morant crushed Memphis' title dreams, the Warriors only gave up two losses to them.

Then there were the Dallas Mavericks, who finally reached the Western Conference Finals again - over a decade after their historic title win. But all-world forward Luka Doncic couldn't lift the Mavs to more than one win over Curry and company.

Now the Warriors are in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years. And they'll try to win their fourth title in eight too.