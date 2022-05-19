Stephanie McMahon Taking Leave: WWE World Reacts

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 14: Stephanie McMahon attends Meet the Women Dominating Sports Media during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Hilton Austin on March 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images for SXSW) Shedrick Pelt/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, wrestling fans received a very surprising announcement from a member of the McMahon family.

Stephanie McMahon announced she is taking a leave of absence from the WWE. The former wrestler serves as the Chief Brand Officer for the WWE, but it seems like she'll be taking some time off.

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE," she said in a statement. "WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

Fans immediately flocked to social media to give their reactions to the news.

"Well deserved. Very few can respect the amount of time and dedication that it takes to fulfill a role like this," one fan said.

"I have mixed feelings. The jaded wrestling fan in me wants to know if something else is going on. However, all I'll say is I hope Stephanie enjoys her break and spending time with her family!" another fan said.

We'll have the latest on this developing situation as it becomes available.