Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For What Jalen Rose Said

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith apologized on Wednesday night for what Jalen Rose said on NBA Countdown last week.

Last Friday, Rose addressed the Phoenix Suns decision to not pay DeAndre Ayton.

“When you’re watching Draymond Green say the N-word, and you’re feeling offended that they “let him say it,” or when it’s time to pay DeAndre Ayton, and you’re calling him a lazy N-word, what’s gonna now happen is it’s going to affect your product on the floor, because people aren’t going to want to play for him,” Rose said, referencing reports about Sarver.

Wednesday night, Smith, on behalf of Rose, apologized.

“As mentioned previously, Jalen is out of the country this week, but he wants us to make clear, that he did not mean to suggest that Sarver actually spoke those words. And to be clear, ESPN has never reported that Sarver used those words to describe DeAndre Ayton.

Jalen used those words to try to express his personal opinion, that the way Sarver handled Ayton’s contract situation was demeaning to a Black player and would be perceived that way by other Black players. Jalen recognizes that it was a mistake and we apologize for the miscommunication.”

The Suns reportedly refused to give Ayton a five-year maximum contract extension offer.

Ayton, a former No. 1 overall pick, is averaging 14 points and 11 rebounds a game this season.