Video: Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Coaching Hiring Process

On Tuesday, the New York Giants announced that Joe Judge would become their next coach. That news didn’t sit well with fans because he’s not a marquee name, meanwhile Stephen A. Smith wasn’t too pleased with the hire for an entirely different reason.

Smith believes the NFL is not being fair to every candidate on the coaching market.

Although the Rooney Rule requires teams to interview minority candidates during every head-coaching search, there are only three African-American head coaches in the league.

During this morning’s First Take, Smith went blasted the league for not being fair when it comes to hiring head coaches.

“There is a Rooney Rule in place and still this kind of stuff happens. I want to announce on national television that I am personally going to take it upon myself, whether it’s to communicate with the NFL office, communicate with league owners or sit up here and raise hell. We got a problem. There is no way around it, we are moving in a reverse direction. Black men are not being treated fairly in the NFL.”

Here’s the full rant from Smith:

I don’t want to hear a damn thing else about the Rooney Rule. Not after this hire by the NY Giants pic.twitter.com/NEiG4aCLOJ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 7, 2020

There is still one more coaching vacancy in the NFL, as the Cleveland Browns have yet to hire a coach.

Cleveland has interviewed a few notable names, such as Eric Bieniemy and Robert Saleh.

We’ll see how Smith reacts to the Browns’ hire in the coming days.