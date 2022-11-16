Stephen A. Smith: Cowboys Problems Can Only Be Solved By 1 Person

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith believes only one man can save the Dallas Cowboys and he's already in the building.

Speaking on "First Take" Wednesday morning, the ESPN personality and noted Cowboy hater revealed that Dallas' problems are fixable if one player shows up... Dak Prescott.

If you look at the Dallas Cowboys so many of their issues is resolved if one man shows up and balls out. That's the quarterback.

Prescott has thrown interceptions in all but one of his four games this season, including two back-breaking picks in the OT loss at Lambeau on Sunday.

Many Cowboys fans have called for the team to make a move for Odell Beckham Jr. to save the offense, as Dallas' perimeter weapons are still lacking behind CeeDee Lamb.

However, the Cowboys will need more consistent play from their $160 million quarterback if they plan on separating themselves in the crowded NFC East. Not unlike what they got from Cooper Rush in his five starts this season.