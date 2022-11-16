Stephen A. Smith: Cowboys Problems Can Only Be Solved By 1 Person
Stephen A. Smith believes only one man can save the Dallas Cowboys and he's already in the building.
Speaking on "First Take" Wednesday morning, the ESPN personality and noted Cowboy hater revealed that Dallas' problems are fixable if one player shows up... Dak Prescott.
If you look at the Dallas Cowboys so many of their issues is resolved if one man shows up and balls out. That's the quarterback.
Prescott has thrown interceptions in all but one of his four games this season, including two back-breaking picks in the OT loss at Lambeau on Sunday.
Many Cowboys fans have called for the team to make a move for Odell Beckham Jr. to save the offense, as Dallas' perimeter weapons are still lacking behind CeeDee Lamb.
However, the Cowboys will need more consistent play from their $160 million quarterback if they plan on separating themselves in the crowded NFC East. Not unlike what they got from Cooper Rush in his five starts this season.