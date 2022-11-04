Stephen A. Smith Explains Why Other Athletes Aren't Responding To Kyrie Irving's Comments

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Since the recent Kyrie Irving controversy began last week, very few NBA athletes have stepped forward to offer their opinions on the situation.

During Friday's episode of First Take, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith offered his theory on why this is the case.

"The reason why you’re not hearing from other athletes is cause collectively they are thinking what was this guy thinking of, why in God's name would he do this!" Smith said.

Last week, Irving shared a link to a documentary containing anti-semitic misinformation. After he refused to condemn the hateful tropes used in this film, the Nets suspended him for at least the next five games without pay.

Fans and analysts around the league have criticized Kyrie's NBA colleagues for not speaking out against him. Smith addressed this with some further comments.

"When it comes to professional athletes, far more often than not, when you disagree with them and want to decry what their positions are, you showcase that by saying nothing as opposed to really calling them out," he added. "You're fearful or sensitive to how they would take it... I would dare say that's problematic when it comes to Kyrie Irving, because tough love is required where he comes in."

We'll see if any athletes come out to oppose (or support) Irving as his suspension begins this evening.