Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team.

In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.

“I feel bad for what’s going to happen to Texas A&M when they go down to Alabama,” Smith said. “Them boys in trouble. So all I’m trying to say to you is I know what you’re talking about, but you’re nit-picking Paul Finebaum. Nick Saban is great, OK, he’s phenomenal.”

Here's the full conversation.

Earlier this offseason, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had a war of words. Will Saban use some of that as motivation to destroy the Aggies this season?

It's certainly possible.

Stephen A. Smith certainly thinks so.