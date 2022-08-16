Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team.
In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
“I feel bad for what’s going to happen to Texas A&M when they go down to Alabama,” Smith said. “Them boys in trouble. So all I’m trying to say to you is I know what you’re talking about, but you’re nit-picking Paul Finebaum. Nick Saban is great, OK, he’s phenomenal.”
Here's the full conversation.
Earlier this offseason, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban had a war of words. Will Saban use some of that as motivation to destroy the Aggies this season?
It's certainly possible.
Stephen A. Smith certainly thinks so.