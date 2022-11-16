Stephen A. Smith Furious With NFL Owner's 'Dumb' Comment

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith is fed up with Mark Davis and his recent comments about Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

After the Raiders' loss to first-time NFL head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Davis expressed his continued confidence in McDaniels.

"People in today's world want instant gratification. The guy's coached nine games. We're 2-7, not the results we're looking for but at the same time we've lost six one-score games with the ball and a chance to win at the end," Davis said, per ESPN. "I gave him my vote of confidence when I signed him to a contract to be coach of the Raiders. That's when I gave it to him," he added. "... Rome was not built in a day."

These comments from Davis would hold more weight if McDaniels inherited a bad Raiders team. But with the addition of Davante Adams to last year's playoff team, a 2-7 start shouldn't even be within the realm of possibility.

During Wednesday's episode of First Take, Smith called Davis' statement "unquestionably idiotic" and "one of the dumbest quotes" he's ever seen an owner make.

Davis, McDaniels and the Raiders organization will look to bounce back in a Week 11 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.