Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For What He Said About Michael Jordan

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is catching plenty of heat for what he had to say about Michael Jordan during First Take on Thursday morning.

Smith began the segment discussing Steph Curry's positive impact on the game of basketball.

On the flip side, Smith went on to say Jordan changed the game for the worse. Why? The NBA became much more about individual players than the team as a whole.

Here's his argument:

Thursday night is Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Why on earth is Stephen A. Smith even talking about Michael Jordan today?

"Game 1 of the NBA finals is today and this is the topic of discussion?," one fan said.

Even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is fed up with Smith.

"My theory is that guys like steve, skip and Shannon have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward," he said on Twitter.

Michael Jordan's impact on basketball is unlike anything we've ever seen. He inspired aspiring players like the late Kobe Bryant, who in turn inspired a generation of current players.

Saying Jordan negatively impacted basketball is like saying Tom Brady has negatively impacted football. It's pure blasphemy.

Hopefully Smith thinks this through a bit more, because we're having a tough time understanding his perspective.