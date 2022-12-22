Stephen A. Smith Had Brutally Honest Response To ESPN Analyst

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back when talking to one ESPN analyst.

During 'First Take' NFL analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky was a guest on the show. The conversation eventually shifted to the New York Jets - who face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight.

During the discussion, Orlovsky suggested that he would have the Jets in the playoffs if he was the starting quarterback. "If I went and played for the Jets, they'd be a playoff team," Orlovsky said on the show.

Stephen A. Smith had to remind Orlovsky of an unfortunate moment during his NFL career.

"When you're the quarterback, you do have to stay in bounds in order to produce on the football field," Stephen A. fired back.

Orlovsky ran out of the back of the endzone while he was the quarterback of the Detroit Lions - a play that lives on in infamy.