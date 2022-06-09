Stephen A. Smith Has 1 Question For Draymond Green

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Draymond Green was a no-show in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith isn't going to let him slide because of it.

Smith blasted Green on Thursday morning for his performance in the Warriors' 116-100 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night.

"What the hell was that, Draymond? We've got to stop this nonsense right now," he said. "This is a motivational speech. This is not criticizing Draymond Green. This is motivation my brother. Two points. Two damn points. All of that talk and then two points. I got no problems with your podcast my brother. I support you. I love listening to you. I hope you keep doing it. But guess what? That ain't the priority right now. Two damn points against the Boston Celtics! That's two games, Dray. One game where you admitted you wasn't yourself, Game 1. Game 3 last night you said you played like you know what. Are you ready for someone to look at you and say, 'Draymond Green, you are on the verge of costing the Golden State Warriors two titles?"

You can find Smith's rant in all its glory below.

He's not wrong. Green has to be better. He knows it.

The Warriors will try and even the series on Friday night in Boston.