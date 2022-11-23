Stephen A. Smith Has 1 Word To Describe Latest Nets Loss

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets suffered another loss on Tuesday night.

They traveled to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers but lost by nine, 115-106, after they were outscored in the fourth quarter. This loss dropped the Nets to 8-10 overall as they continue to be very inconsistent this season.

Stephen A. Smith was frustrated by this loss and called it a "disgraceful" performance by the Nets.

"Let me tell you the one thought that came to my mind. It was the worst loss by an NBA team this season. It was one of the most disgraceful performances I've ever seen from any NBA team. The Brooklyn Nets should be ashamed of themselves," Smith said.

He then went on to roast Kevin Durant for only taking 14 shots even though he did score 20 points. He also roasted the Nets for losing to a 76ers team that didn't have James Harden, Joel Embiid, or Tyrese Maxey.

This is a team that needs to wake up if it has any hope of making the playoffs again this season.

Their next game will be against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.