Stephen A. Smith Has A Message For Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is one of the most talented offensive players in the NBA right now. But as evidenced by the Dallas Mavericks' most recent playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns, he isn't exactly a stud on the defensive side of the ball.

In the fourth quarter of Game 2 on Wednesday night, the Slovenian superstar was a liability on defense. Each trip down the court, Chris Paul sought out the switch to get Luka in front of him. From there, the veteran point guard was able to score at will.

During Friday's episode of "Stephen A's World" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith went after Luka for his lacking defensive prowess.

"Luka is a wizard on offense. His defense stinks. It's horrible," Smith said. "After that defensive performance in Game 2, Luka should be deep in thought about what he needs to do to raise his game defensively, because Phoenix was picking on him. They were damn near bullying him... His defense simply needs to get better."

Luka averaged 40.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists through the first two games of the series. But if the Mavericks want to turn this 0-2 deficit around, their star player is going to have to pick it up on defense as well.

Obviously it's difficult to perform on both ends of the floor when you're carrying the team on the offensive end. A consistent secondary scoring threat would go a long way in taking some pressure off Luka in the scoring column.

Game 3 will tipoff in Dallas tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET.