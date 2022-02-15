Stephen A. Smith Has Blockbuster Trade Suggestion For Lakers

Do the Los Angeles Lakers need to move Anthony Davis in order to have a future?

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith floated the idea of LA trading AD after the season, so that they could get a nice package to build around in the years to come.

“I know, [Anthony] Davis isn’t playing up to his potential to a whole bunch of folks. This year, or last year if we’re being honest,” Stephen A. exclaimed. “He’s not up there with [Kevin Durant] and Giannis [Antetokounmpo] like someone with his size and talent should be! We get that!”

If the LAKERS want a future, they might just need to move AD! pic.twitter.com/9FRytPMx8j — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 15, 2022

“But the brother is still averaging 23 and 10!” Smith continued. “In a down year … He’s 28-years-old, he’s still under contract through 2025 … Those kind of numbers, that kind of deal? From a man who is still under 30 years of age? A player that should have a lot of good basketball left in him? The Lakers could potentially get a nice return for that…”

“AD was supposed to be the future of the Lakers, I know…” Stephen A. concluded. “But if the Lakers want a future … they just might need to move AD or at least explore what kind of market there is for him.”