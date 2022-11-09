Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Assessment Of Aaron Rodgers' Performance

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith didn't pull any punches when talking about Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday's "First Take."

After appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show" and saying, "I don't give a [expletive] what any of these experts on TV have to say" Smith shot back at the Packers QB.

"Aaron Rodgers don't give a damn about what we think and guess what Aaron Rodgers? We don't give a damn what you think right now," the ESPN personality said.

Smith went on to say that while he's long admired Rodgers' ability, he takes issue with how the QB handled the lead-up to this season and how he's played over the first 10 weeks.

"As a talent, he is the greatest quarterback I have ever seen, period. That's how I feel about him," Stephen A. continued. "But he has looked like absolute trash for the most part this season."

"They've got the 27th-ranked offense. That is a blemish against you as Aaron Rodgers. We expected better because your greatness demands better. ... In the end, what it comes down to is this: you're Aaron Freakin' Rodgers."

Rodgers will attempt to right the ship against the Cowboys Sunday.