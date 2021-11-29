The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Matthew Stafford

Stephen A. Smith looking on at the NBA Celebrity GameCHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith isn’t very impressed by what he’s seen from Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday.

The Rams are taking on the Packers at Lambeau Field. Los Angeles is trailing Green Bay, 36-25, on Sunday afternoon.

Stafford has struggled, though he just completed a long touchdown pass to Odell Beckham Jr. He’s 13 of 23 for 226 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on Sunday.

It’s moments like this that Matthew Stafford doesn’t get to hide behind all those years he was a Lion! Sometimes, it’s just you. Today, it’s him. With Aaron Rodgers on the other side, you simply have to answer the call. He’s not doing that. Period,” he tweeted.

Perhaps Stafford and the Rams have a big fourth quarter comeback in them.

Green Bay and Los Angeles are currently playing on FOX.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.