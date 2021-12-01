Stephen A. Smith Has Brutally Honest Message For Pittsburgh Steelers

ESPN personality and longtime Steelers fan Stephen A. Smith didn’t mince words about his team’s performance this past Sunday.

On Tuesday, Smith laid into the entire Pittsburgh roster.

Stephen A Smith moments ago on @espn: "The players for the Pittsburgh Steelers, you are a national embarrassment." — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) December 1, 2021

“The players for the Pittsburgh Steelers, you are a national embarrassment,” Smith said.

In the immediate aftermath of Pittsburgh’s 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith called for the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger on “First Take.”

.@stephenasmith is calling for Ben Roethlisberger to retire now. "I found [yesterday] to be the most embarrassing loss of Mike Tomlin's career. … They look soft as Cottonelle tissue. … Did you see those Bengals dancing in the end zone [mocking the Steelers]!?" pic.twitter.com/0kzr2nhn1K — First Take (@FirstTake) November 29, 2021

Saying, “I found [yesterday] to be the most embarrassing loss of Mike Tomlin’s career.” Smith continued, “They look soft as Cottonelle tissue… Did you see those Bengals dancing in the end zone [mocking the Steelers]!?”

The blowout loss dropped the Steelers to the bottom of the AFC North. At 5-5-1, Pittsburgh has a tough road of it if the team hopes to make a run at the postseason.

That road begins on Sunday against Baltimore at home. The Steelers only have three remaining division games on the schedule. Two against the Ravens and one against the Browns.

The other three games come against the Vikings, Titans, and Chiefs. Two of which are on the road. Pittsburgh will likely need to finish in the 9-10 win range for any chance at playoff contention.