Stephen A. Smith Has Harsh Reaction To Kyrie Irving's Trade Request

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Kyrie Irving has drawn quite a bit of criticism for his trade request away from the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving has become well known for his frequent trade requests. And in doing so, has developed a reputation as one of the most unreliable superstars in the NBA.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith shared that sentiment after the news broke on Friday.

"Idiotic... He cannot be trusted. He just reminded the basketball world of that," Smith said.

Irving requested this trade despite playing some of the best basketball he's played in years. The superstar point guard is averaging more than 27 points on the year and has scored 30+ in six of his last eight games.

Irving has requested to be traded before Thursday's Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Any prospective teams interested in Kyrie will have to weigh his superstar talent against his unreliability.