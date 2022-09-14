Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Message For Cowboys Fans

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith never lets a chance to kick the Dallas Cowboys while they're down slip by and that didn't change on Wednesday.

Smith got a good laugh on "First Take" this morning when Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said that Dallas still has a "very good chance" to win the NFC East. But Stephen A. thinks it's quite obvious that the roster isn't good enough repeat as division champs.

We don't have to talk about the Commanders, or the Giants or the Eagles... all we gotta do is talk about the Cowboys. You don't need any other ammunition! ... Bottom line is this: there's a whole bunch of stuff to look at the Cowboys and be like, 'They're thin, they're not healthy and their primary weapons are gone!'

Dallas will try not to circle the drain with Dak Prescott out for a month, if not more after injuring his thumb vs. the Bucs.

But if Sunday night was any indicator, it could be a long season for Mike McCarthy's squad.