Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys.

So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:

Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me say that again before I come down to say it to y'all face: Dallas Cowboys ain't winning the NFC East! You scratched that! You scratched that.

Smith went on to rattle off all of the questions he has for the 'Boys in silver and blue going into the year.

Amari Cooper is gone. Ezekiel Elliott has some things to prove cause people are thinking he's taken a step back... Is CeeDee Lamb ready to be a No. 1 receiver? How soon is Michael Gallup gonna be back? Who else you got to go along with them borthers? You gonna give Tony Pollard the ball more? Are you finally gonna do that? If you do that, what kind of effect is it going to have on the psyche of Ezekiel Elliott? ... All of these question marks. Mike McCarthy? Mr. Clock Management. You ended the season committing 14 penalties against the San Francisco 49ers. And after this entire offseason of people lamenting the penalties, you start off the preseason with 17. You just can't make it up... [laughs].

You riding with Stephen A. on this one?