Stephen A. Smith Has Josh Allen Suggestion For Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen is questionable to play this weekend as he deals with a UCL injury in his right throwing elbow.

While the Bills quarterback certainly wants to get back on the field after a disappointing loss to the Jets this past weekend, he could no doubt benefit from some extra rest.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the Bills should rest Allen and get him ready for a late-season Super Bowl push.

"Josh Allen gives you a shot at a Super Bowl championship. Without him, you might struggle to make the playoffs. ... You do not jeopardize it because you worry about a couple of games in the middle of the season," he said on First Take.

Allen is performing at an MVP level for the 6-2 Bills so far this season. There's no question that the team's title chances take a significant dive without the superstar quarterback on the field.

Allen has missed the last two practices with his injury. He's being considered as "hour-by-hour" leading up to today's practice.

If Allen is unable to go on Sunday, backup Case Keenum will take over under center.