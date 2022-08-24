Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 16: TV personality Stephen A. Smith looks on during week four of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at Wells Fargo Center on July 16, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/BIG3/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith and the "First Take" crew are ready to take their show on the road to The Star in Frisco, but there's no love lost between Smith and Dallas Cowboys fans.

Something that he let them know on Wednesday:

... To all the Cowboys fans out there throughout America: I still firmly believe that you are the most nauseating, disgusting fanbase in American history. All Cowboy fans make me sick! I don't like y'all. I can't stand y'all- I say that with love and affection because I'm just having fun here. But y'all get on my last damn nerves.

Expounding on his disdain for the Dallas Cowboys, Smith said that he can't stand the fact that the team can perennially underachieve but fans will still say "you know we're going to win the Super Bowl next year, right?"

Last season, the Cowboys finished 12-5, winning the NFC East and earning a home playoff game. But they were bounced in the first round by the sixth-seeded 49ers.

Entering 2022, the Cowboys hold the ninth-best odds to win Super Bowl LVII.