Stephen A. Smith Has Strong Message For Kevin Durant

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant and Stephen A. Smith's feud isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

On Thursday, Durant called out Smith on Twitter for his comments surrounding Steph Curry and Michael Jordan. Smith claims Jordan had a negative impact on basketball.

Durant responded saying he thinks guys like Smith are actually the ones who've changed the game for worse.

Smith responded on Twitter:

He then echoed that message during Friday morning's edition of First Take:

"Fellas need to get over it," he said. "As I said yesterday on Twitter, and I'll say it again on national television, the Stephen A. Smiths of the world aren't going anywhere. I'm here now. There will be hundreds if not thousands of who follow.

"These guys don't wanna talk. They don't wanna be accountable. Who the hell are we to tell them anything? So watch the game and shut the hell up and enjoy their greatness and make sure they get paid their money without giving any commentary whatsoever.

"You wanna control the narrative all the damn time. You're not doing it. You don't get to get rid of us. We're here and we're gonna be here. Get over it because we're not going anywhere. ... I get paid to talk about you."

Take a look.

A response from Durant is expected any second now. As you may know, he doesn't spend much time off Twitter.