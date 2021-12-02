Stephen A. Smith Has Surprising Admission On Mac Jones

Currently poised as the hottest team in the league with a six-game win streak, all NFL eyes are focused squarely on Mac Jones and the New England Patriots as they head into a consequential division matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Taking the field at Highmark Stadium in hostile Buffalo environment, the first-round rookie will look to prove he and and his red-hot team are the real deal.

But while fans and analysts from around the league turn their focus toward Jones and the Pats, Stephen A. Smith will be eagerly watching to see how the Bills respond to this big-time game.

“I ain’t thinking a damn thing about Mac Jones from this ‘Monday Night Football’ game,” Smith said Wednesday on ESPN. “My eyes are completely on the Buffalo Bills. What the hell you gonna do? What the hell you gonna do, Buffalo Bills? I mean, y’all was supposed to be the team. ‘Bills Mafia, Buffalo Bills.’ Patriots are in first place in the division that was supposed to belong to you the moment Tom Brady walked out the door and you got a rookie that showed up straight from Tuscaloosa ahead of y’all? Really? What you gonna do, Josh Allen? Two hundred-and-fifty eight million dollar man, what you gonna do?”

Heading into the 2021 season, the Bills were considered heavy favorites to win the AFC East division. But now through 12 weeks, the Patriots hold a half-game advantage over Josh Allen and Co.

New England currently hold an 8-4 record while Buffalo come in at 7-4. Over the last six games, the Bills are 3-3 compared to the Pats’ 6-0.

The winner of Monday night’s game will either retain or take outright control of the division.