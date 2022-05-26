Stephen A. Smith Makes His Thoughts On Kyrie Irving Very Clear

Stephen A. Smith is doubling down on his intense criticisms of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

Smith was one of the many NBA analysts to call out Kyrie's decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine and sit out for a significant chunk of the 2021-22 NBA season. The ESPN personality even went as far as to dub Irving one of the "most delusional athletes in American history."

According to a report from the New York Daily News on Wednesday, the Nets are "outright unwilling" to give Kyrie a longterm contract extension.

Smith feels this is the right move for the Brooklyn organization.

"There's no way in hell you can [give him a longterm extension]," he said during Thursday's episode of First Take. "If you're running a business, you cannot invest longterm with Kyrie Irving."

Smith argued that Irving should only be offered non-guaranteed contracts on a year-by-year basis.

When Kyrie was on the floor this year, he was outstanding. That being said, he only suited up for 29 regular-season games due to his vaccination status and other unpredictable injury issues.

Kyrie has a $36.5 million player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season.