Stephen A. Smith Makes His Thoughts On Saquon Barkley Very Clear

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 23: ESPN Stephen A. Smith before the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum on March 23, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that , by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images) Justin Ford/Getty Images

The New York Giants have a big decision to make when it comes to running back Saquon Barkley this offseason.

Barkley is set to be a free agent in March and he showed this season that he still has it. He finished with 295 carries for 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 57 passes for 338 yards.

Because of those numbers, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith thinks the Giants should give Barkley "Christian McCaffrey money."

"I get the hesitancy because of the injury, because he plays the running back position, alright. I would say this to you: He played 13 games last year and he played 16 games this year. He balled out and didn't show any effects from that ACL injury. When he is on the field, he's worth $14 million per season (CMC money)," Smith said.

If the Giants do give Barkley this kind of deal, it would raise even more questions about what they do with quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones is also set to be a free agent this March after he had the best season of his career.

It remains to be seen which of the two the Giants will prioritize first.