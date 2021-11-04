Everyone Has Same Message For Stephen A. Smith Today

Sports fans across the world want ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith to hold Aaron Rodgers to the same standard that he held Kyrie Irving to regarding the vaccination news.

Smith went off on Irving for his decision to not get vaccinated, which resulted in him being left out of the Brooklyn Nets season – for now, anyway.

This week, reports surfaced, revealing that Rodgers has not been vaccinated, despite telling the media he was “immunized.”

ESPN personality Jay Williams called out Smith on First Take this morning for how he handled the Irving situation vs. the Rodgers situation.

S/o to Jay Williams for calling out Stephan A for being hypocritical on the Kyrie vs Aaron Rodgers situation pic.twitter.com/QQAqD9BKVU — T.Cat Ⓥ☥ (@TcatMPS) November 4, 2021

Former NBA player Etan Thomas had a similar message.

“It’s hard not to notice the blaring difference in coverage, description, tone, the absence of insults or accusations of being “stupid” or “dumb” in the coverage of these two unvaccinated athletes. Especially by Stephen A Smith….but we know why,” he wrote.

It’s hard not to notice the blaring difference in coverage, description, tone, the absence of insults or accusations of being “stupid” or “dumb” in the coverage of these two unvaccinated athletes. Especially by Stephen A Smith….but we know why pic.twitter.com/KATZvYWgAY — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) November 4, 2021

Rodgers is out for this weekend’s game against Kansas City. Jordan Love will start at quarterback for the Packers on Sunday afternoon.

The earliest Rodgers can return is next Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.