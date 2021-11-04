Stephen A. Smith Has A Blunt Message For Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen’s upcoming memoir, Unguarded, will be released next week on Nov. 9. And from the looks of some pre-released excerpts, the former Chicago Bulls star had quite a bit to say about his former teammate Michael Jordan.

It’s no secret that Pippen was upset by his portrayal in last spring’s The Last Dance documentary series. With the series almost exclusively focusing on Jordan and his journey, the famous NBA sidekick clearly felt overlooked.

In this most recently released excerpt from his book, he voiced those concerns.

“I was nothing more than a prop. His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried,” Pippen wrote.

On Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith called out Pippen for these comments.

“Scottie Pippen should be ashamed of himself,” Smith said on First Take. “… Just in case you feel under appreciated Scottie Pippen, let me remind you that the world recognizes you as one of the top 50 players in NBA history, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a six-time [NBA] champion… We all know the greatness of Scottie Pippen.

“Here we are nearly 30 years later, and this is what you do. It seems like Scottie Pippen is blaming Michael Jordan for what has ailed him.”

Yes @ScottiePippen should be ashamed of himself! pic.twitter.com/OyPeUD5OkZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 3, 2021

If this excerpt is any indication, there should be plenty more interesting tidbits from Pippen’s upcoming memoir.