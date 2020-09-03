Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Referee In Bucks vs. Heat

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has a harsh message for the referee who made the controversial call at the end of the Bucks vs. Heat game.

There were two questionable calls late in Game 2 on Wednesday night. The first came when Goran Dragic was called for a foul on a game-tying 3-point attempt by Kris Middleton. The Bucks shooter made all three free-throws, tying the game.

The second call came on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks MVP was called for a foul on Jimmy Butler, who was shooting a fadeaway as time expired. Butler made both free throws with no time left on the clock for the win.

Miami is now up, 2-0, in the second round series.

Jimmy Butler wins Game 2 at the line after a last second foul. WOW. pic.twitter.com/4LfyRqCL3T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2020

Smith is not happy with the second call.

“That is absolutely, positively, a shameful call by Marc Davis. How can you make that ticky-tack call in that situation!” Smith tweeted. “I picked the Heat to win this series, but to make that call in a time game with 0:00 on the clock is disgraceful. Bucks should’ve walked off before FT’s.”

Heat fans are pointing out that the foul on Middleton’s 3-point attempt was bad, too, though that one was more defendable.

Alas, Miami is now up 2-0.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night.