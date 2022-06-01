Stephen A. Smith: Michael Jordan Changed Basketball For The Worse

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has made it clear before he holds Michael Jordan in high regard. But he had an interesting statement about His Airness today that is going to make a lot of people angry.

During Wednesday's edition of First Take, Jordan and his colleagues were discussing how Steph Curry changed the game of basketball. But Smith shocked the whole cast by declaring that while Curry has changed the game for the better, Jordan changed the game "for the worse."

“Michael Jordan is responsible, as much as anybody, for changing the game for the worse!” Smith began.

Smith explained that the marketing of Jordan in the 80s and 90s changed the dynamic of basketball to where focus is on the player as opposed to the team or the system. He said that while he has phenomenal respect for Jordan, Smith feels that not everyone is a fan of how Jordan changed the game in that regard.

As you can imagine, basketball fans aren't a fan of this take. Maybe they didn't listen to the whole thing, but those who did disagreed with Smith for a variety of reasons.

Some don't like the way that the NBA has become all about three-point shooting. Others believe that Stephen A. Smith is blaming the wrong person by singling out Michael Jordan instead of LeBron James.

What do you think about Stephen A's comments on Michael Jordan?