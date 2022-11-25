Stephen A. Smith Names Best Rivalry In College Football

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: TV personality Stephen A. Smith attends the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It's rivalry weekend in college football and we're going to see tons of teams playing passionately, no matter what the bowl or national title stakes are.

For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith though, there's one rivalry that stands out as the best in college football. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith asserted that the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn is college football's best rivalry.

"Alabama versus Auburn!" Smith said in his most confident voice. "In the last 42 years... Alabama has 22 wins, Auburn has 20. The Iron Bowl is always a thriller. Georgia-Alabama is real now, but that wasn't the case for many, many years. It was about Auburn. You share the state (of Alabama) with one-another... Nick Saban's lost to Auburn five times. That don't happen to Nick Saban."

It's a compelling case to be sure. There have been whole documentaries about how fierce the Iron Bowl rivalry has been through the years, and often enough the game has determined whether one of the two teams would reach the SEC Championship Game or not.

Last year Auburn almost shocked the world, taking Alabama to four overtimes before finally losing 24-22.

The rivalry has also given us such epic moments as the iconic Kick Six in 2013 - a game that still goes down as one of the greatest in college football history.

There's a lot to like about Alabama-Auburn.

But all eyes will be on Michigan-Ohio State this weekend... Sorry Stephen A.