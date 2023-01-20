Stephen A. Smith Names "Best Team In Basketball"

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith is all in on the Boston Celtics.

During Friday's episode of First Take, the ESPN analyst named the C's as the "best team in basketball."

"Boston's the best team in basketball. ... Right now, the Boston Celtics are EASILY the favorites to win it all," he said.

Last night, the Celtics took down the reigning-champion Golden State Warriors in a Finals rematch. Led by yet another outstanding performance from MVP candidate Jayson Tatum, Boston claimed victory with a 121-118 win in overtime.

The Celtics have the best record in the NBA, sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 34-12 record. With last night's victory, they extended their current winning streak to eight games.

The next best NBA team in terms of record is the Denver Nuggets (32-13), led by an

MVP candidate of their own in Nikola Jokic.

The Celtics will face off against the Toronto Raptors in their next game on Saturday.