First it was Earvin “Magic” Johnson. Then Michael Jordan took over. The late Kobe Bryant entered the mix a bit later. And then came the LeBron James era. He’s still the face of the NBA right now, right? Not according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Smith now believes the torch has been passed. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is the new face of the NBA. Why? The Warriors are winning. The Lakers, meanwhile, are struggling.

“I believe it’s Steph Curry,” Smith said during Monday’s edition of ESPN’s First Take. “By default, almost. He’s winning and LeBron is not. That’s really what this comes down to for me. … LeBron James is a face because of what he does off the court. I’m speaking specifically of on the court.

“Steph Curry is just as box office. You walk through the turnstiles and see the show that this brother puts on. Even though LeBron puts on his own show and receives mad credit for that, the Lakers struggle. Steph Curry’s winning.”

.@stephenasmith thinks that Steph Curry, not LeBron, is the face of the NBA 👀 pic.twitter.com/1TVKFJOS3N — First Take (@FirstTake) February 21, 2022

This feels like an overreaction to the Lakers’ latest struggles.

LeBron James is 37 years old and is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game this season. That’s greatness personified. And that doesn’t even include the influence LeBron has off the court.

Steph Curry is an all-time great. But he’s not the King. That title still goes to LeBron.