Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all.

On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are the "scariest" team in the NFL right now. He said that between the masterful playcalling, their offensive talent and their defense being the best in the NFL this season, opposing teams should be scared of them.

"To me that makes them the scariest team... If you're going to bring in the exceptional playcalling by (head coach) Kyle Shanahan... dudes were wide open... the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey and Deebo (Samuel) will be back in a few weeks," Smith said.

The Seattle Seahawks certainly learned that the hard way in last night's 21-13 loss that wasn't even as close as the final score would suggest.

The San Francisco 49ers got off to a slow start this season as their offense struggled early with injuries and fell to 3-4. But they've now won seven straight games and have not allowed more than 17 points since October.

The 49ers are the total package with a top 10 offense and the league's No. 1 defense. Now that they have secured the NFC West title, they're going to have a home playoff game to start their postseason run.

Are the 49ers the scariest team in the NFL?