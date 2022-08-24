Stephen A. Smith Names 'Worst' Athlete To Interview In Sports

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 13: TV personality Stephen A. Smith attends the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went on a rant during this Wednesday's episode of First Take about the "worst interview in sports."

Smith revealed he's not very fond of the way Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott handles questions from the media.

Prescott recently said he's "very optimistic" about the Cowboys heading into this season. That comment is what sparked the latest tirade from Smith.

"Dak Prescott is the worst interview in sports,” Smith said. “The most useless, wasted time interview in sports. He says the same thing every year, no matter what’s going on with the Cowboys. ‘I feel very confident in us, I think we’re gonna be very good.’ My point to you is he gives no insight.”

Smith wasn't done putting Prescott on blast.

“You are the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. When you speak about expectations, it’s the same answer. When you speak about hope, it’s the same answer,” Smith continued. “He never changes. It is a compete waste of time to talk to Dak Prescott. The most useless interview in sports is talking to Dak Prescott.”

While Smith might not be a fan of Prescott's style, the Cowboys have to love that their quarterback never really says anything controversial to the press.